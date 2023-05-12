Lewis Hamilton is linked to Shakira and we at Autoblog Boulevard will of course keep you informed!

The Formula 1 circus has a great attraction for many stars. That was proven again last weekend during the Grand Prix of Miami. A huge procession of famous people passed the camera there and then of course you also get juice!

For example, actor Tom Cruise walked around there, who had a nice time with Shakira. On Sunday, she left the Formula 1 Grand Prix with Tom “Mission Impossible” Cruise to spend time together in a private suite.

Shakira Shakira

Tom “scientology” Cruise would absolutely love the hips don’t lie from Shakira and would even have sent her a bunch of flowers. Shakira has just come out of a violent breakup with football player Piqué and has moved to Miami where she was first rank at the Grand Prix there.

According to The Telegraph Tom “I do all my stunts myself” Cruise is just what Shakira needs after her soccer player cheating. Only she thinks very differently about it herself. Because with whom was the singer spotted in an exclusive restaurant? Yes, Lewis Hamilton.

That meeting in the restaurant apparently went well. Shakira and Lewis sailed together on a luxury yacht along the coast of Miami, reports again the Daily Mail.

Love singers

LH44 has been single for a while since he ended the relationship with that other singer Nicole Scherzinger in 2015 after eight years. Apparently Hamilton has a predilection for female singers?

Whether more can grow between Lewis and Shakira, only time will tell. We hope to see Shakira appear more often in Formula 1. That does not seem like a punishment to us.

