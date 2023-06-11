Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Lewis Hamilton They are news these days. The Colombian, everything indicates, that she has begun a new stage of her life without the ex-central of Barcelona and with the pilot of Formula 1.

Nothing is confirmed, but the rumor that the Barranquillera and Hamilton are in the first stage of a relationship.

(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira)

(Egan Bernal: the reasons for the Ineos team to run the Tour de France)

Yes or no?

The most important magazines in entertainment journalism warn that the couple is beginning their idyll, that they are taking the first steps.

Shakira and Hamilton have been seen together on several occasions, in the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix and in Barcelona.

The two shared moments after the competitions, which indicates that they have a good relationship, but at the moment it is just a rumor.

A lot of money

The international media are already making their comparisons and one of them is the confrontation between Piqué and Hamilton: who is more fortunate?

It is noted that the British has accumulated a fortune close to 285 million dollars, according to the portal Celebrity Net Worth.

Each season with the Mercedes team represents 50 million dollars. Last year, Hamilton was second in F-1, behind Max Verstappen.

Forbes indicates that Hamilton makes about $67 million a year, including about $45 million from Mercedes Benz.

Piqué, for his part, has a fortune estimated at 80 million dollars, thanks to his facet as a player of the Barcelona and your personal business.

(Egan Bernal, the best Colombian in the Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard, champion)

Sports