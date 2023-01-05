Shakira scratches Piqué on social media: “Not everyone is indecent”





New Year New Life. He really seems to think so Gerard Pique, a former Barcelona defender, who after announcing his retirement from football is ready to change his mind to return to the field. According to the Spanish press, Piqué is ready to wear the shirt ofAndorraclub of the Iberian second division, of which he is also the owner.

Being behind the desk obviously isn’t for him: at 35, the desire for football is still strong. Behind the choice there is probably also the need to leave behind the painful separation with the singer Shakiramother of her two children, Milan and Sasha.

It was above all she who suffered, as can be seen from the post on Instagram in which the splendid Colombian holds a (fake) bleeding heart in her hand, accompanied by phrases that seem to refer to her ex-husband: “Even if our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has the hands of a surgeon. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust. In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself. Because there are more good people than indecent. More empathic people than indolent people. There are fewer who leave and more who stay by our side”.

Their breakup arose from betrayal by Piquè, which Shakira discovered in a decidedly adventurous way, that is by noticing that the jam disappeared too quickly from the refrigerator at home: it was the footballer’s lover who was greedy for it! After a contentious custody battle, the singer left Spain for Miami, taking her children with her.

Perhaps this is also why Piqué, left alone and singled out as a family wrecker by the Spanish press, chose to console himself by doing what he does best: playing football.

