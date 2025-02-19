Shakira has arrived on Tuesday at his native Barranquilla, where on Thursday he will give the first concert in Colombia of his world tour Women no longer crybut He did not attend the reception that his followers had prepared at the airport due to a health problem by his father William Mebarak.

Hundreds of followers waiting for the singer at the Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport in Barranquilla with banners and dancers were informed that the artist arrived in the city but He went directly to see his father.

Shakira, who is scheduled in Barranquilla for two concerts on Thursday and Friday, began on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro his world tour, which will run for five months with more than 30 presentations.

This Tuesday, from very early, members of the singer’s fans clubs gathered at the Barranquilla airport waiting for her arrival in Lima.

In the Peruvian capital Shakira presented last Monday at the National Stadium with full full, after Sunday’s concert on the same stage was postponed for November due to gastric problems that forced their hospitalization.

The mayor of Barranquilla had planned A reception to your most illustrious daughter With folk groups and carnival costumes that are a few days after starting, which gave a colorful and festive atmosphere to the city airport.

In June of last year, Shakira’s father had to be admitted to a Barranquilla clinic due to pneumonia, which is why the artist traveled to Colombia to be close to her parent.

Although Shakira was not in the welcome they had prepared, her followers received members of her team, including producer and pianist Albert Meléndez, drummer Brendan Buckley and dancers Darina Littleton and Liz Dany Campo Díaz.

In addition to the two concerts in Barranquilla, Shakira is scheduled in Medellín on the 24th of this month and two in Bogotá, on February 26.