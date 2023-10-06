More than a year after announcing their separation, The names of Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to be written in the same vein as the tabloid headlines. The singer from Barranquilla, who continues to give something to talk about with her musical hits, and the former Barcelona player, immersed in his King’s League project, have not been able to leave behind the media impact of their breakup, after twelve years of relationship.

In the last days, The release of ‘El Jefe’, Shakira’s new hit, once again put Gerard Piqué on the wall. This, due to the story behind the lyric and the role that the former Spanish defender would have in it.

Now, in the middle of the Billboard Awards ceremony, in which Shakira was nominated, the singer from Barranquilla gave a striking interview in which, once again, Piqué is singled out.

On this occasion, because of Shakira’s feelings regarding her years of life in Barcelona.

‘It was practically being alone’: Shakira

In an emotional interview with the event’s official media, Shakira highlighted that she is currently experiencing a “honeymoon” with her musical career.



“I write more when I am at my worst. Life hits me, and from this I have learned a lot and I feel stronger. I didn’t think I had so much vital energy to overcome certain stages of life. And it turns out that I was less “fragile than I thought. My music has been my main survival tool”said Shakira about her current moment, after the natural pain due to the separation from Piqué.

Then, going into details of what her life was like in Barcelona, ​​the singer once again emphasized that she put aside her musical career for the dynamics of her routine in Barcelona.

“Everything was very slow and many ideas were left in the dark. I was left unable to execute many of my plans. I think that’s also why I was unmotivated. Now being here, close to so many colleagues, producers, musicians and friends, is a great motivation “said Shakira.

Later, in what her fans see as a dart at Gerard Piqué, the singer stated: “It was practically being alone”.

‘Everything has changed’

Shakira, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in October 2023. Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. EPA. EFE

During the talk she had at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach with Billboard’s director of Spanish content, Leila Cobo, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer recalled the ins and outs of some of the successes achieved throughout her career. , and how difficult it was for a Latina like her to get on American radio.

“Now it is no longer like that, now no one tells the artist with whom he should relate or do“said the singer, who welcomed the fact that nowadays musicians can have direct contact with their audience, as well as that there is more acceptance of Spanish among Anglo-Saxon listeners.

“Nowadays everything has changed, nowadays singing in Spanish is the coolest thing,” he added.

He recognized that the success of the single ‘Whenever, Wherever’, a cut from his fifth studio album, and the first of his discography in English, “Laundry Service” (2001), was important, which includes sounds of a quena, a reflection of his passion at that time for Andean music.

*With EFE