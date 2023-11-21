The Colombian singer Shakira This Monday she avoided being tried in Spain for tax fraud in exchange for a million-dollar fine, with which he avoids jail, which he assured that he accepts so as not to harm his children.

“My children have asked me, I have made this decision for them,” said the artist when appearing before a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

(This was the fatal accident at the Tocancipá Autodrome that ended the life of ‘Lupi’)(What did Dorlan Pabón say to Wilmar Roldán to get him expelled in the classic paisa?)

The fine amounts to nearly 7.8 million euros, after having previously paid another 17.5 million, the 14.5 million defrauded to the treasury in Spain between 2012 and 2014 plus another 3 of interest.

A heavy fine saves her from jail Shakira arrived at the Barcelona hearing in the midst of great media expectation, accompanied by her lawyers and several police officers.

Intimacies

Wearing sunglasses and a pink suit, she entered through the main door while on the opposite sidewalk, behind the police fence, about a hundred people were waiting for her, most of them journalists and photographers, but also curious people and some admirers who They asked for “justice for Shakira.”

The singer was accused of having defrauded the Treasury during those years by pretending that she lived outside of Spain.

Shakira, 46, lived with the former Spanish soccer player from FC Barcelona and now a businessman Gerard Piqué, 36, for twelve years, until in 2022 they announced their separation and she moved to Miami (United States) with their two children after an agreement on their custody.

Lawyer

Pau Molins He is the Barranquilla woman’s lawyer and in statements to the program El món a RAC1 he explained the case.

“Shakira’s falling in love has cost him 120 million euros. If he had fallen in love with Sergio Ramos and not from Piqué it would have been much cheaper,” he said.

And he added: “So much so that they fill their mouths with the equality of the Spanish… If you are a resident of Catalonia You can go to prison for a crime that is impossible for the same thing to happen in Madridbecause there is no estate tax.”

Finally, he pointed out that the artist is innocent of the charges against him.

“It’s a complicated issue with global artists. Where do they work if they’re flying all day? It’s complicated to determine where you have to pay your taxes,” if you were on a tour of 74 countries.

(Colombia vs. Paraguay: with all faith for another victory in the tie)