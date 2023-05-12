Colombian singer Shakira has published this Friday on all platforms the song entitled “Acrostic”, whose lyrics are dedicated to his children, Milan and Sasha, a new song after the trilogy dedicated to his ex-partner, Gerad Piqué and the collaboration with Karol G in “TQG” .

With this theme, Shakira seems to want to close a stage in her life with messages of improvement, as can be heard in the chorus: “The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you; A smile from you is my weakness; Loving you serves as anesthesia to pain; It makes me feel better; I’m here for whatever you need. You came to complete what I am.”

In a few months, Shakira (Barranquilla, 1977) has released highly successful songs such as “I congratulate you” with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, the first of the trilogy of songs dedicated to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué with whom she has had her two children. , Milan and Sasha. Then she came “Monotonía”, a bachata that she recorded with the Puerto Rican Ozuna and with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, which in just two weeks accumulated almost 162 million views on platforms like Spotify. Together with the also Colombian Karol G, Shakira published the song titled “TQG” (“You were big”), in whose lyrics her followers also see new allusions to her ex-partners, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, respectively.

Now, it seems that the barranquillera begins a sweeter stage with the ballad “Acrostic”.

New messages to Piqué?

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Instagram: @3gerardpique

Although on this occasion there are no explicit mentions of his ex-partner, there do seem to be allusions to his past relationship with Piqué.

The first verse is already forceful “You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end.”

The second is already a confession of the bad times that the artist has gone through in recent months due to the separation: “I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility.”

In another part of the song he recalls his past relationship with Piqué: “We broke only one plate, not all the crockery, And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek, learning to forgive is wise.”

Shakira Shakira and her new theme.

However, the most forceful stanza towards Piqué is in the final verses. “If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced. You have to laugh at life, even though the wounds hurt.”

the complete letter

You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end

I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility, but

Things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive

Never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’ll listen to you…

And even if life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Only one plate broke, not all the crockery,

And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise,

That only love comes out of those lips

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,

problems are faced and faced

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

If you have to give your whole heart

Even if they hurt you for no reason

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

A smile from you is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

SPORTS AND EFE

