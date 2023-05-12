Colombian singer Shakira has published this Friday on all platforms the song entitled “Acrostic”, whose lyrics are dedicated to his children, Milan and Sasha, a new song after the trilogy dedicated to his ex-partner, Gerad Piqué and the collaboration with Karol G in “TQG” .
With this theme, Shakira seems to want to close a stage in her life with messages of improvement, as can be heard in the chorus: “The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you; A smile from you is my weakness; Loving you serves as anesthesia to pain; It makes me feel better; I’m here for whatever you need. You came to complete what I am.”
In a few months, Shakira (Barranquilla, 1977) has released highly successful songs such as “I congratulate you” with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, the first of the trilogy of songs dedicated to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué with whom she has had her two children. , Milan and Sasha. Then she came “Monotonía”, a bachata that she recorded with the Puerto Rican Ozuna and with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, which in just two weeks accumulated almost 162 million views on platforms like Spotify. Together with the also Colombian Karol G, Shakira published the song titled “TQG” (“You were big”), in whose lyrics her followers also see new allusions to her ex-partners, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, respectively.
Now, it seems that the barranquillera begins a sweeter stage with the ballad “Acrostic”.
New messages to Piqué?
Although on this occasion there are no explicit mentions of his ex-partner, there do seem to be allusions to his past relationship with Piqué.
The first verse is already forceful “You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end.”
The second is already a confession of the bad times that the artist has gone through in recent months due to the separation: “I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility.”
In another part of the song he recalls his past relationship with Piqué: “We broke only one plate, not all the crockery, And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek, learning to forgive is wise.”
However, the most forceful stanza towards Piqué is in the final verses. “If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced. You have to laugh at life, even though the wounds hurt.”
the complete letter
You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end
I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility, but
Things are not always as we dream
Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive
Never doubt that I will be here
Talk to me and I’ll listen to you…
And even if life treated me like this
I will be strong just for you
All I want is your happiness
And be with you
Your smile is my weakness
love you
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am
Only one plate broke, not all the crockery,
And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek
Learning to forgive is wise,
That only love comes out of those lips
If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,
problems are faced and faced
You have to laugh at life
Even though the wounds hurt
If you have to give your whole heart
Even if they hurt you for no reason
All I want is your happiness
And be with you
A smile from you is my weakness
love you
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am
