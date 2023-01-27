While the good news that the Grammy Museumlocated in Los Angeles, will open on March 4 an interactive exhibition on the musical trajectory of

Shakira In which objects from his personal archive, three films and an immersive space inspired by his “El Dorado” tour will be included, an unprecedented story comes to light.

The announcement comes after the successful release of “SHAKIRA | BZRP Mus c Sessions #53”, together with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarre, that made history by becoming the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million digital views.

In addition, the video accumulated 160 million views on YouTube in the first week and, in this short period, it also broke the record for monthly listeners for a Latino artist on the Spotify platform, with 68 million listeners.

unpublished history

The separation of the couple every day brings new revelations and one of them was what happened when Piqué went to live in the bachelor house in Barcelona.



Vanitatis account, that it is on top of the information of the two, that the Colombian had a strong reaction when confirming the bad steps of her partner.

Shakira kicked out the people who lived in the apartment so that Piqué would go live there and leave his house, because he was “up to the top” of the problems with him.

It was she who found him a new house and decided that the best option was to remove the people who lived in the apartment.

educated and friendly

“She was very kind, even nice, and extremely polite. She did not want to say who was going to live in the apartment and we all thought it would be the whole family,” Vanitatis commented.

And it was added: “It was a constant coming and going. There were parties many nights, everything was a bit crazy, but he told us that they were taking time, that they were in crisis, and we understood it.”

In the same way, they touched on the case of Clara Chia Marti, who visited that same house on many occasions and that Shakira knew that.

“Clara was not the first. And Shakira knew that, ”she commented to herself.

