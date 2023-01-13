“I hate to bother you in the middle of dinner. It was a slap in the face how quickly I was replaced. Do you think of me when you fuck her? The song was called You Oughta Know (you should know) and launched a 20-year-old girl, Alanis Morissette, “raging and devastated”, as she explained in successive interviews, after being betrayed by her partner. She never confirmed her identity, but her boyfriend at the time, Dave Coulier, known for her role on the popular series forced parentss, explained that he was driving when he heard the song on the radio and thought: “Oh no. It can’t be me.”

It was 1995, that is, three years after the launch of the Renault Twingo, and the actor immediately went to a record store to buy the complete album, Jagged Little Pill, curious. More than 33 million people did the same. Alanis was not alone. The universal refrain of spite caused thousands of girls in similar circumstances, but without a record label, to stop crying and start singing everything their exes should know.

A long time ago, in 1967, that is, seven years before the launch of the first Casio, which is already saying, Aretha Franklin had given women a song so they could learn to demand respect. But it was a man who wrote, without knowing it, that great feminist hymn. Otis Redding composed the lyrics, upset with his wife, who, in his opinion, did not receive him with the enthusiasm that he should when he returned from his tours. Franklin took over the song, made it his—and all of them—adding the catchy spelling -respect- in his timeless voice.

They too have written spiteful songs. Justin Timberlake dedicated to Britney Spears Cry Me A River. In 2012, he began the song at a concert saying: “Sometimes you think you have found the love of your life, but then you realize that she was nothing more than a bitch.”

In melody, the Rolling Stones sang: “The day he left me, he took everything that moved. I follow her with my nose, I’ll take her by surprise, then I’ll have the pleasure of roasting that girl alive. Music expert Anabel Vélez, author of women of rock, remember that the whole disk Blood on the Tracks (blood in the songs) by Bob Dylan “is about a breakup”, and “although it’s not love”, John Lennon “was also comfortable” dedicating another song of spite to Paul McCartney: How Do You Sleep? (How do you sleep at night?) in which he says: “all you did was yesterday (…) the sound you make is muzak [música ambiental] for my ears…”.

Now Shakira’s latest song has made it possible for millennials to learn on the same day what a Twingo was, what a Casio was and who Paquita la del Barrio was, while the author’s generation, that is, those of “two of 22” in Go ahead, share mini-essays on feminism and parental relationships on social networks. The intensity of the analysis —”Gerard Piqué’s favorite number and shirt number is 3; the song lasts exactly 3 minutes and 33 seconds”, Melany Mora writes on Twitter― It’s even funny because the lyrics aren’t exactly subtle —spite never is—, but the song’s success (38 million downloads on YouTube in 19 hours) shows how profitable morbidity is, that is, the attraction to the rugged

Piqué’s infidelity has worked as a mitigation in the public trial of the Colombian singer for her debt to the Treasury, because there are more cuckolds in the world than Tax Agency inspectors. And that the rich also cry, that they bleed from the same places as the rest of mortals, perhaps it brings more relief than magnanimity, less cheap than rancor.

However, it should be remembered that Dave Cooley, the self-acknowledged star of You oughta know, managed to maintain a good relationship with Alanis Morissette. “When my sister was dying of cancer,” she explained in an interview, “she drove from Toronto to Detroit with her guitar to sit next to her and sing songs for her in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being he is, a lovely person.” Who knows, maybe the wolf and the rookie will one day go to the end of the world together in search of other northern lights so that others can comment on what they think. There are also those who take reconciliations, even if they are alien, as a personal betrayal.