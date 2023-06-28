In a new and revealing interview, Shakira has once again talked about Gerard Piqué for the pleasure of the curious who follow his media separation from the ex-soccer player and, of course, the entertainment press.

This time it was for People magazine in Spain, in which the Colombian has opened her heart once again. She talked about her ex, her children and the immense love she has for her father.

“He (his father) went to Barcelona to comfort me when I was consumed with sadness for my separation and, while there, at the first communion in Milan, he was seriously injured in an accident. Everything came together, my home was falling apart. I found out from the press that she had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU. I thought she wouldn’t survive that long. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed it most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much”, recalled the woman from Barranquilla.

Regarding how she has coped with heartbreak, the singer assures that she has “been through denial, anger, pain, acceptance, mourning, hope, disappointment, hope again and illusion. So many emotions and feelings that at times seemed to be found, it seemed that they could not coexist at the same time within me, which I have only been able to unravel through my songs”.

And although he assured that there were days in which he felt that he could not bear all the bad moments that he has had to face in the last year —his separation, his father’s health, his problems with the Treasury—, he acknowledges, however, that “the resilience of the human being is inexhaustible, especially that of women. Because now I understand more than ever what it is to be a woman, I have experienced it firsthand, and I can understand the meaning of being a woman in every sense of the word. I feel like a woman to the marrow of my bones. And that also means being fragile and vulnerable at times. But also, exactly, the opposite.

Shakira is one of the most famous and wealthy Latin singers in the middle. Photo: composition LOL/Álvaro Lozano

Shakira also talked about her return to Miami and being single, and how she has felt supported by her children, her family, her friends and even her fans in this new phase that she writes with her children, Milan, 10, and Sasha. , Out of 8.

“I do not deny that many times I question myself, as we all do, if we are deserving of love, until we learn to love, to accept ourselves as we are, and we stop believing that we are only worth it if someone shows it to us, and we start working on really believe it. But there is a bit of everything. There are days of days. There are days when I feel strong, there are days when I feel that I have lived through so many hard things, that I can face anything. All my life I was afraid of facing the things that I have had to face in the end, and I have survived them.

Of her current life, she says that she is focused on getting Sasha and Milan forward. “I dream of seeing that my children will overcome all the attacks of life, that the pain they have unfairly faced will only make them more compassionate and empathetic, stronger and nobler. That they can become completely happy and that they can one day enjoy a family with which we could not offer them and that they can become free men, but well. Happy, but careful with the others. May they take care of their future families with courage and honesty. That they have values ​​and a purpose in life that transcends beyond themselves”.