Shakira She is not alone, she has been seen in recent weeks very well related to various athletes and film actors, but the truth is another.

The Colombian separated a little over a year ago from Gerard Piqué, but now he lives another life in Miami, United States.

He has been seen in matches of the nba and it is said that he accompanied the player of Heat, Jimmy Butler.

The letter, the key

Later, he attended the awards of miami Formula 1, in which she was accompanied by Tom Cruise and later with Lewis Hamilton.

Later, he traveled Barcelona, ​​Spain, and attended the race in the highest category of motorsport, after which she went out with the British driver again.

The Barranquillera was seen with Hamilton, they went out to dinner and it was even said that there were kisses and that the romance is confirmed, but there are surprises.

Several South American media have spoken that his true new love is another artist with whom he had been associated.

What they say

According to ‘Socialité’, the lyrics of the Colombian’s new song give clues as to what happens in her love life.

“I was alone and I looked for you to torture me,” she says.

Words are considered in favor of Alejandro Sanz, Well, they warn that it is a ‘wink’ to the song that the two of them performed a few years ago: ‘Torture’.

“I’m already getting too attached to you. Tell me if we’re playing or if it’s like friends,” he continues.

In the same way, they relate them because the singer has broken his relationship with Rachel Valdes, but nothing is confirmed.

