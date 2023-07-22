Colombian singer Shakira rose this Thursday as the top winner of the twentieth edition of the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico with eight awards, followed by Karol G and Featherweightboth with five, but received strong criticism.

“This island that I adore and meeting all of you and receiving all of this, thank you truly“, declared the artist, dressed in a dress and red heels before a crowded Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Shakira also sent a message of thanks to all her followers, emphasizing that they are her “greatest luck.”

During the gala of this event on the Univision network, Shakira won the awards for Best Pop/Urban Song (for “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53”), Artista Premios Juventud Femenina, Best Song for My Ex (“TQG”), Girl Power (“TQG”), Best Urban Track (“TQG”), Best Urban Pop Collaboration, Tropical Mix and Social Dance Challenge.

Shakira received this year the “Change Agent” recognition for her extensive work in transforming communities for 23 years through her Pies Descalzos Foundation, an award also won by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello.

“There are realities that cannot be filtered or made up, there are places where people who are born poor die poor because they have no opportunity,” Shakira denounced after going on stage for the second time.

Last Friday, Kiko Hernandezone of the most important journalists of show business in Spain It fell with everything to the barranquillera.

Hernández was in Sit whoever can!’ and he exploded against the singer, who went with her children to the awards ceremony, something that the collaborator liked.

“I don’t care if you have a hundred thousand fans, four hundred thousand fans, two million fans… what you’re doing It cannot be done because you don’t set an example for your children, you don’t set an example for society.”, Hernandez said.

And he sentenced: “Is what Shakira does taking her children where she wants to be more wrong than what Piqué does taking her children to Barça parties?”

