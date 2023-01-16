The renowned singer Shakira He surprised everyone by launching “Music sessions #53” together with Bizarrap, a collaboration in which he defends himself against his ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The lyrics of this song quickly went viral on all platforms and her loyal fans did not hesitate to praise her for this composition, which has not left anyone indifferent. The Colombian enjoys the success of this song and her followers too, so some of them went to her house to sing it, but what they imagined was that, shortly after, she would go out on the balcony to greet and thank them.

Shakira and the closeness with her fans

The Latin artist shared a video on her Instagram account that she accompanied with a text that says: “Thank you for the serenade.” In this audiovisual, a group of fans is seen singing “Music sessions # 53 ″ at the top of their lungs and then Shakira appeared, which unleashed the screams of all her fans. She exclaimed, “Thank you!” and she blew kisses to all of them as she touched her chest in thanks.

Shakira dedicates emotional message to best friends

The interpreter of “Ojos así” is happy on her social networks and this time she uploaded a video in which she is seen enjoying an evening with her best friends. Shakira wrote: “What would we be without the friends who dry our tears and also celebrate the good times?”

This is the full lyrics of “Music sessions #53″

“Sorry, I already caught another plane, I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, it’s been a while since I should have thrown that cat away. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew. And with you I won’t come back or cry to me or beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher. Women no longer cry, women invoice.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, clearly she is just like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

From love to hate there is a step, don’t come back here, listen to me. Zero rancor, baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t even distinguish you. I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, go slow. A lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too.

Photos where they see me, here I feel like a hostage. For me all good. I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want to bring her, let her come too.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, a wolf like me is not for guys like you, for guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

Venezuelan singer points out that Shakira would have been inspired by her song