Shakira He opened a school in one of the most depressed neighborhoods in Barranquillawhere she assured that she feels “inspired, eager and strong to move forward,” although at the moment she does not have a release date for her new album, in which, as is known, again Gerard Piqué you will receive your darts.

He was at the ceremony in which the Institution was handed over New Forest District Educational Bare Feetwith which he hopes to impact and educate more than a thousand children each year in this community that lives with socioeconomic inequalities.

The work had an investment of more than 16,000 million Colombian pesos (about 4 million dollars) and consists of 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, two laboratories, art classrooms, library, dining room, kitchen and other common spaces so that students and community can take advantage of them.

What’s coming

“What we have learned with the foundation (Pies Descalzos) is that every time a school is built, the entire community is transformed; we have been in sectors where there was no drinking water or the streets were unpaved, there was no electricity, and this type of infrastructures in some way transform the entire society,” celebrated the Colombian.

It is known that a new job is coming. The same singer said it after her performance at the MTV WMAs and that will be known on September 20.

The reason

What is known is that the work will be titled ‘The Boss’ and it is said that it is done because ‘The Boss’ was the nickname that Piqué’s friends had for her.

“‘La Patrona’ was another of the nicknames that the former soccer player’s friends had given him, so it is expected that this new song will once again be full of darts for the one who was his partner for ten years and who shares two children: Milan and Sasha“says the newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “At the moment there is hardly any information about this new song, only the title it will receive has been revealed, but there has been speculation that it could be a collaboration with the renowned Mexican artist Featherweight“.

