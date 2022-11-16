Shakira: Is she finally singing at the World Cup in Qatar?

Much expectation has been generated about the possibility that the Colombian artist Shakira participate in the opening of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Since it was learned that the Colombian was on the list for the event, she has received a lot of criticism on social networks, due to the shadows that exist over Qatar to host the World Cup.

Well, this Wednesday, press releases in Spain, including ‘El Mundo’, indicate that Shakira’s decision is not to participate in the World Cup.

The media assures that from the Colombian environment they have confirmed their non-participation in the opening ceremony, next Sunday.

Shakira would have already made a decision

The Spanish newspaper ‘as’ also reports the same version and cites entertainment media close to the Colombian one.

“They have confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but what they have not confirmed is that she will have some role throughout the World Cup,” reports Adriana Dorronsoro, a journalist for ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’, a morning magazine. of the channel ‘Telecinco’.

EL TIEMPO has contacted Colombian press sources, but they have not responded to this information.

The first to refuse to participate in Qatar 2022 was the British singer Dua Lipa. Nor will it act Rod Stewartwho, according to information, refused despite the offer of one million pounds made to him from the organization.

Regarding Qatar, there are serious complaints about cases of human rights violations and that is why different sports and entertainment personalities have refused to attend, much less to participate.

