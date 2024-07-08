Everything seemed to indicate that Shakira was going to be the artist who was going to be at the closing of the America Cup This Sunday in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, their song ‘Puntería’ would not have the desired success and the tournament’s anthem would be another one.

Fans vibrate with her as if they were on a dance floor. ‘Sandstorm’, world classic of electronic music, is, without a doubt, the unofficial song of the United States Copa America, above Shakira.

Shakira's trainer reveals what the singer eats for breakfast and lunch Photo:Instagram @shakira

‘Sandstorm’, the sensation

The catchy ‘du du du du du’ of the song Finnish DJ Darude It is the soundtrack that hammers this 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament on the planet, which this Saturday will define its last two semi-finalists between Colombia-Panama and Uruguay-Brazil.

Before anything else, the protocol for the teams to enter the field is heard. The tournament takes advantage of the moment of frenzy to focus on the stands and film the most excited fans.

Before the ball started rolling on American soil, it was taken for granted that the anthem of the America Cup It was a version of ‘Punteria’ by Shakira, song that is part of the Colombian diva’s most recent album (‘Women no longer cry’).

The Colombian artist is known for releasing hits back to back. Photo:Instagram: @shakira

“Save the date! July 14, 2024 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, F,” said Shakira when confirming her participation in the closing of Copa América with the official anthem ‘Puntería’. It was later clarified that the song by the artist of Barranquilla It was just for the station’s broadcasts TelevisaUnivision.

Shakira She is an expert at adding melody to major sporting events. She did it with ‘Hips don’t lie – Bamboo’ at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and four years later in South Africa with ‘Waka waka’.

But this year the America Cup So far, she has not presented a song like there was, for example, in the 2019 editions, with ‘Vibra Continente’, performed by the Colombian Karol G, now a world star, and the Brazilian Léo Santana; and in 2021, with a version of ‘La Gozadera’, by Gente de Zona.

It is not known for certain whether the Colombian will be present at the closing of the Copa America. Her entourage has not confirmed a possible withdrawal from the event.

Shakira Photo:Shakira

Who is Darude?

In 2024, that gap has been filled informally Darudethe stage name of Ville Virtanen, a leading light in the world of electronic music, with performances at festivals and events in more than 70 countries around the world, including Tomorrowland.

She rose to stardom in the 2000s with ‘Sandstorm’, a symbol of the millennial generation. The song, in the ‘trance’ genre and released in October 1999, is an ode to the synthesizer, an explosion of adrenaline. The video clip radiates that style of the beginning of the 21st century, with slicked-back hair and futuristic sunglasses.

It went unnoticed at first, but gained popularity as the Internet and video game culture advanced, which allowed it to gain two or three more lives and stay current. It gained such notoriety that it even became a meme. Every time someone asked for the name of a certain song on the Internet, users would reply ‘Darude – Sandstorm’ as a joke.

Finnish DJ Darude Photo:Taken from @darude

