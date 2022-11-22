Shakira will move to the United States where she will need someone to take care of her children

Without any shadow of a doubt Shakira is one of the most loved and esteemed singers in the music world. Following her sensational farewell with Gerard Piquè, the artist now intends to move to the United States. In light of this she is looking for a babysitter who can take care of her children Milan and Sasha. Let’s find out all the details together.

During the summer of 2022, Shakira announced the sensational separation with Gerard Pique. The famous singer has decided to put a definitive end to her love story with the Barcelona footballer due to a extramarital affair of the latter with another woman. Well yes, after 12 years of relationship, the two have definitively decided to separate.

Although Gerard Piquè has tried several times to convince his ex-wife to stay in Spain, the woman remained faithful to her decision. In fact, she herself decided to move to the United States to start a new life with her children Milan And Sasha.

According to some rumors, the pop star will move to Miami where she will need someone to take care of her children. In fact, according to the TV show Ya es mediodiathe woman is looking for a babysitter to which he will pay a salary of ben 3 thousand euros per month.

However, still according to the rumors that emerged from the Spanish program, the person who will look after his children Milan and Sasha will have to accept a condition: keep the silence regarding the personal events that occur within his family. Therefore, the babysitter will be able to live in You love me with the singer but he won’t have to reveal anything about what happens within the walls of his home.