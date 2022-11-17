After months in legal disputes after their separation, Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They put their differences aside and reached a mutual agreement for the custody of their children Sasha and Milan, who will move with the singer to an exclusive mansion in Miami, where they will have Jennifer López and Chris Evans as neighbors.

Now, the Colombian is preparing everything so that her conceited ones can adapt as soon as possible to their new home. However, due to her busy schedule, she won’t be able to spend much time with them, which is why she is looking for a babysitter.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué separated in June 2022. Photo: Instagram/Gerard Piqué

What requirements does Shakira ask for?

The content creator Jefferson Ferney was in charge of revealing that Shakira she has begun an intensive search to find the perfect person who can take care of her children when she is not at home. Through social networks, the young man made known the requirements that she requests and how much she is willing to pay.

Shakira will move to the United States with her children. Photo: Shakira/Facebook

Said person can be of any nationality, since the most important thing for the interpreter of “Monotonía” is that she does not have contact with the dam, so before starting her work, she must sign a confidentiality contract.

The compensation you will receive for your work and discretion equals $2,400, in addition to the per diem you will receive. Likewise, he will be able to live in the singer’s house with her and her family.

Shakira: see what her luxurious house in Miami looks like. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LaRepública/Gtres

The agreement between Shakira and Gerard Piqué

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the ex-partner agreed that the minors move permanently with Shakira, but they will spend the Christmas holidays in Barcelona, ​​together with Gerard Piqué. In addition, they will not travel to the North American country until the beginning of 2023.

“Neither she nor he have won here. Those who have won are the children, who will be able to be with their mother and will be able to see their father a lot “ detailed a source close to the medium.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué decided not to go to trial for the custody of their children. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram Capture

How is Shakira’s mansion in Miami?

the house in which Shakira will live with her children in the United States was acquired by the international artist in 2001. It is located on North Bay Road Drive and cost approximately three million dollars. The place is over 1,000 square meters and would currently be worth $15 million.