More than a year has passed since the separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. While the latter already has a new relationship with Clara Chía, the woman from Barranquilla has concentrated on her professional career.

Shakira has taken advantage of what happened to release several songs on the subject, all hugely successful. And in recent weeks, in addition, there are several indications that she could have a new relationship.

The Colombian and the Mercedes F1 team driver Lewis Hamilton have already been together in various places and Shakira even attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​where TV cameras followed her.

Where does the version that Hamilton got tired of Shakira come from?

However, two journalists, Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fe, from the Mamarazzis program, assured that not only was there no relationship between the British pilot and the Colombian, but that Hamilton would be very angry about the rumors. In fact, they insisted that if Shakira went to several races, she was not invited by him.

Another journalist, Sergio Garrido, pointed out that Shakira and Hamilton had seen each other on at least three occasions, but without confirming that the two have a sentimental bond, and that even the pilot’s driver would have heard him talking to the singer.

Now, various media showed a new indication of the British’s interest in the barranquillera. This Wednesday, the latter uploaded to social networks an image of her with her children, Milan and Sasha, watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The moment went viral because Shakira appears singing a ranchera, El Rey.

By Friday night, the post had almost 2.2 million likes. But one of them drew attention: that of Lewis Hamilton. There is interest…

