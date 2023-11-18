Seville 11/16/23 Latin Grammy Awards Gala 2023 Official Red Carpet, Shakira photo. Paco Puentes Paco Puentes

At the doors of the trial for tax fraud, which begins this Monday in the Barcelona Court, Shakira is inclined to seal a pact with the accusations that will avoid a criminal process with enormous media impact and, in the process, remove the risk of entering in prison. In the last few hours, conversations have taken place between the defense of the Colombian artist, carried out by criminal lawyer Pau Molins, and the accusations (Prosecutor’s Office, State Attorney’s Office, Generalitat) to seal an agreement by which, in exchange for recognizing the facts and pay a million-dollar fine, the request for a prison sentence would be substantially reduced. The agreement is not closed and right now the trial is up in the air.

The possibility of an agreement was always on the table. There were two failed attempts with the Prosecutor’s Office, but now, at the doors of the trial, Shakira seems willing to accept it, according to sources close to the case. In the hypothesis that the trial went ahead, the artist would have to relive her years of life in Barcelona because the testimony of more than a hundred witnesses is scheduled to reconstruct her daily life in Spain between 2012 and 2014. In that period, According to the Prosecutor’s Office, he was already a tax resident in Spain and should have paid his taxes. The public ministry is now asking for eight years and two months in prison for six crimes of tax fraud and the payment of a fine of 23.5 million.

Since the beginning of the investigation, Shakira has been torn between her desire to fight the accusations and the convenience of assuming blame and minimizing risks. The previous attempts to reach an agreement with the accusations (frustrated in the summers of 2022 and 2023) involved the recognition of facts and the payment of the fine, which allow the Prosecutor’s Office to assess mitigating circumstances and reduce the request for a sentence. It is a risky move in any case for Shakira: she could take risks, fight and win, but that was not going to save her more than three weeks of public exposure in a media trial that also means remembering a stage, that of Barcelona, which he intends to leave behind after his romantic breakup with former Barça defender Gerard Piqué.

Shakira has vehemently denied the allegations. She claims that during the period under suspicion she spent the year traveling from concert to concert and only went to Barcelona occasionally and with the sole intention of being with Piqué. Even if the pact is finalized, the artist from Barranquilla will have to be present this Monday at the Palace of Justice in Barcelona, ​​after a few days in Spain to participate (last Thursday) in the Latin Grammys, held in Seville. Monday was the day scheduled for her statement; After the session she could return to Miami, where she has lived with her children since the separation: the president of the court, José Manuel del Amo, already gave her lawyer to understand that, due to her professional commitments, he would excuse her from attending all the sessions. (12) of sight. If, as it seems, there is an agreement, she will have to speak but only to say that she accepts it.

“Everything is up in the air,” summarize sources close to the singer. The parties had intensely prepared for the trial, as if it were going to take place, but they have never lost sight of the possibility of the pact, especially the defense. The Prosecutor’s Office also always considered that option, very common in tax fraud proceedings, but was not willing to move much further than the positions it already raised during the first attempted pact, in 2022, which ended badly: the singer did not like it. They convinced the terms of the agreement and slammed the door on the Prosecutor’s Office, which he accused of being “intransigent”; A few days later, the public ministry presented its forceful indictment.

The second attempt to reach an agreement occurred this summer, once Shakira changed lawyers and hired Pau Molins. The lawyer had to his credit the victory in a similar case: the acquittal of the former motorcycle racer Sito Pons, who managed to prove that until 2014 he lived outside of Spain. The new approach to the Prosecutor’s Office was motivated above all by Shakira’s new personal situation: she was separated from Piqué, she wanted to put an end to her relationship with Barcelona and avoid a detailed exposition of her life in the city.

