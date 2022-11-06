Shakira She is the artist of the moment not only because of the success of her latest hits “Monotonía” and “Te congratulations”, but because of the one behind each one of them, since she would narrate details of the scandalous separation with Gerard Piqué. However, now, the Colombian would have already turned the page and she would be giving herself a new opportunity in love.

As it is recalled, the singer from Barranquilla made her break with the former Barça soccer player official in June 2022, which shocked the international press, since they had a 12-year relationship. Now, Piqué is in a new relationship with Clara Chía Martí.

Shakira is in love?

Recently, the well-known Mhoni Vidente was surprised to reveal that Shakira would be dating someone. The famous astrologer was invited to a Mexican program and said that the singer would be dating an athlete.

“Shakira in the letter of the lovers is brand new boyfriend, he is Colombian , lives in Miami (United States) and is an athlete. It is a happiness that Shakira is giving herself a chance in love, ”was her surprising statement.

Did Shakira have anything to do with Piqué’s resignation from FC Barcelona?

Gerard Piqué announced his surprise retirement from FC Barcelona at the age of 35. On Saturday, November 5, the Spaniard had his last duel at the Camp Nou against the Unión Deportiva Almería team. “I’ve always said that after Barça there won’t be any other team and that’s how it will be,” the center-back said via Twitter.

Users assure that Gerard Piqué does not want to wear a Shakira shirt. Photo: Twitter capture

The reasons behind his departure are related to the new sports club shirts, as they will carry the Shakira logo, since they signed a commercial contract with Spotify, which allows the team’s shirt to bear the name of the artist of the moment.