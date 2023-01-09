Shakira is furious with Piqué because of this “twitch” with her son, video

2023 begins and the relationship between Shakira and Gerard Pique It’s still daily news. They confirmed their separation in June 2022, but the information about what they do does not stop.

Everything indicates that the Colombian has had to postpone her trip to Miami, United States, where he will settle, but his father’s health has prevented him.

Piqué continues with his toy, the ‘kings league‘, the soccer tournament promoted by him, but that became a problem for him.

Last Friday, the former defender was the protagonist of a streaming in which he told details of that league that has given people something to talk about since 2022.

the disgust

Piqué surprised by being very active in the transmission next to his eldest son, Milan, taking advantage of the fact that he spent the three kings’ holidays with him and Sasha.

Milan’s appearance did not go down well with Shakira and the Spanish media speak of the singer’s displeasure.

“In no case did Shakira give her prior consent, nor was she consulted regarding the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast of an event by Gerard Piqué’s company in a discussion of adult content,” it was commented.

