Shakira He is going through an excellent professional moment after the “53rd session” that he worked together with Bizarrap broke impressive records in the music industry. In fact, both artists appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, where they performed their song live for the first time. However, the singer’s personal life does not seem to be in the same direction, since after her presentation with the driver, she was photographed crying in a well-known shopping center.

‘Shaki’ was on the outskirts of the international store M&M’S, when she ran into an alleged fan with whom she had a conversation that led her to no longer be able to hide her sadness and cry. The event did not go unnoticed by the public. The photo went viral on social networks and her followers are very concerned about it.

Shakira meets a fan and sheds a few tears. Photo: @KevinPrt44/Twitter

Shakira cries outside the mall. Photo: @KevinPrt44/Twitter

Shakira goes to a shopping center after her presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show. Photo: @KevinPrt44/Twitter

Why did Shakira cry?

While it is true that, up to now, no one in the close circle of the artist He came out to testify about the images under discussion, what is known is that the health of the Colombian father is not going well.

william mbarak He has been hospitalized on several occasions in clinics as a result of a hard fall that caused a trauma that, over time, formed blood clots that complicated, along with his advanced age, his state of health.

William Mebarak is hospitalized at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Shakira’s days are numbered in Barcelona

The interpreter from “My hips do not lie” would have planned to move to Miami at the beginning of April because this trip has been delayed for various reasons and one of these was the health of his father. However, the singer would take all the precautions of the case and she would soon go to the United States to live there.