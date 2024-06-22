Colombian artists took the Copa América. Feid was the singer who opened the tournament this Thursday, before the opening game between Argentina and Canada, and now, Shakira confirmed, almost three weeks in advance, her presence in the final of the tournament.

The Colombian singer announced on her social networks that she will sing on the day of the tournament’s definition, next July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Shakira, with more and more experience in world football

Shakira was in charge of providing the musical framework for the Copa América, with a special version of ‘Puntería’, a song that stands out in her most recent album, ‘Las mujeres ya no Lloran’.

It is not the first time that the Barranquilla woman appears in musical hits related to sporting events. It had already happened at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when her song ‘Hips do n’t lie-Bamboo’, performed with Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean, was proclaimed as the official theme of the tournament.

Then, for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Shakira appeared with the famous ‘Waka Waka’, which still plays in stadiums around the world today.

The Colombian, in addition, had already sung at the closing of a tournament: In the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which Germany beat Argentina 1-0, she performed ‘La la la’.

