Shakira she moved to the United States with her children to turn the page on what she experienced in Barcelona with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The latter recently arrived in the North American country and generated the astonishment of the media. Now, Mohni Vidente has spoken about the situation and has assured that the worst is yet to come for the Colombian artist. The astrology expert visualizes that Gerard Piqué is preparing lawsuits against the interpreter of “TQG” and will fight for the support of her children.

YOU CAN SEE: Gerard Piqué and the first mishap on his visit to his children in Miami: he will only be able to see them for 5 days

Mohni Vidente warns Shakira about Gerard Piqué

“Legal issues are coming, the worst ones. Piqué, the father and the circle of them will sue Shakira to take away her children, because they say that she wants to start a tour and she is not mother enough for them. How sad for Shakira.” The astrology expert said at first.

Mohni Vidente assures that Gerard Piqué’s days in Barcelona without his children are more difficult than he thought, so everything will proceed through legal channels. “Terrible what is going to start living with the demand. Piqué is not going to leave, the thorn is being removed from the songs that the Colombian released. Pique hadn’t realized how much he was going to miss the kids.”Mohni said.

Mohni Seer talks about alleged witchcraft to Shakira

Mohni wished the artist the best, and assured that she is experiencing one of the hardest stages on a personal level. “You have to take care of critical situations with bad vibes. The one who is buried in the pantheon is Shakira. There are fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law that, dear God… Shakira, unfortunately, is suffering from a very strong witchcraft that won’t leave her alone. She moves house because she is infested with termite infestations,” she added. “The situation is complicated. Shakira doesn’t know what to do anymore, she wants to fight her children “narrowed the clairvoyant.

#Shakira #alerted #Piqués #worst #play #Terrible #experience #Mohni #Vidente