Shakira once again monopolizes the headlines of the media by being accused of plagiarism for his recent collaboration with Fuerza Regida, ‘The boss’.

On this occasion, the accusations indicate that the singer copied the choreography from a renowned actress for her recent music video titled “The Boss.”

During an interview broadcast on Telecinco, Miriam Saavedrathe actress of Peruvian-Spanish origin, expressed her annoyance towards Shakira, alleging that the artist used her dance moves without her consent in her collaboration with Fuerza Regida.

The beautiful actress insists that she deserves compensation for the alleged plagiarism of the Colombian singer with the Mexican regional group.

“I’m a little upset because he copied my steps. He has to give me compensation,” said Mimiam Saavedra in front of the cameras, maintaining that Shakira adopted the dance steps from her performance of “How do you kill the worm?” , a routine that Saavedra has performed on several television shows.

Despite her disappointment in the situation, Saavedra revealed that she was a great admirer of the interpreter of ‘Wolf‘, and even shared that Gerard Piquéformer partner of Shakiraasked her out on one occasion, but she politely declined out of respect for the artist.

“I am a big fan of Shakira, and that’s why I rejected Piqué when they called me a couple of times in a nightclub. I didn’t know who Piqué was and I adore Shakira, so I wanted to kill the worm “he explained.

As expected, these statements generated divisions of opinion on social networks. Some Internet users harshly criticized Saavedra, while others recalled that Shakira has already faced multiple similar accusations throughout her career.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Shakira has faced accusations of plagiarism in her career. Although she has emerged unscathed from many of these controversies in the past, the issue is still the subject of debate and discussion today.

