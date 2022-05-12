Shakira It has been harshly criticized by Cristina Cárdenas, who recounted the bad experience she had when she worked with the Colombian. During an interview, the woman commented on the singer’s bad attitudes that would have ended up scaring all her collaborators.

The journalist Javier de Hoyos, was the one who revealed the details of this conversation between the former worker with a Spanish media.

What did former worker Cristina Cárdenas say about Shakira?

“To Shakira You can’t look at her, you can’t take photos of her, you can’t talk to her, you can’t talk to her . That is highly prohibited. She is bossy,” Cárdenas said, as mentioned by the Argentine program “América TV.”

He also mentioned that due to the behavior of the barranquillera, many people are no longer willing to work with her.

“No one wants to go to work with Shakira. The figuration is dying of disgust, the team is desperate “revealed.

Shakira Photo: Instagram

Shakira does not allow another person to stand out more than her, according to former worker

In addition, Cristina Cárdenas revealed that Shakira removed a person from her team if she managed to overshadow her or stand out more than her during the recordings: “And if there is one that stands out more than her, the one made outside the filming. She said: ‘not you, you were’ ” he mentioned.

Finally, he mentioned that due to the demands of the singer, the work can be extended up to three times as long.

“A Shakira spot that could last four hours for the shots and we are seventeen hours. It is that the producer, the directors, everyone is desperate.