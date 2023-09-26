Shakira, in trouble for Piqué: why is she accused of defrauding a millionaire fortune?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian singer is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of falsifying her tax reports.
Shakira is a sensation in recent days thanks to her global launch with Fuerza Regida. The single ‘El Jefe’ tells the story of employers’ mistreatment of their workers and is dedicated to Lili Melgar, the nanny who was fired by Gerard Piqué and did not receive her compensation.
Shakira is accused of fraud
However, Shakira is in trouble again for tax fraud in Spain. The Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against the Colombian artist, for his alleged involvement in a tax fraud of 6,686,502 euros.
It is not the first time that Shakira is accused of defrauding the Spanish state and falsifying tax reports. This second case is based on Shakira’s tax return for the year 2018 and covers the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) and the Wealth Tax (IP).
According to the information provided by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office, Shakira would have participated in a complex network of tax haven companies to avoid paying millionaire sums of money corresponding to taxes.
The Spanish justice system is investigating whether this scheme was designed with the purpose of evading their tax obligations in Spain and it was for this reason that the accusation was presented before the courts of Esplugues de Llobregat, in Barcelona.
The singer of hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ had already been investigated a few years ago for the same accusation and while she was married to former soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Spanish justice system opened a complaint for taxes from the years 2012 to 2014.
However, Shakira has maintained her innocence in all previous cases and has stated that she has always complied with her tax obligations in accordance with the law. According to what she revealed, Since 2011, it has paid more than 90 million euros to Spanish tax entities.
SPORTS
