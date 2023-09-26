Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Shakira, in trouble for Piqué: why is she accused of defrauding a millionaire fortune?

September 26, 2023
Shakira, in trouble for Piqué: why is she accused of defrauding a millionaire fortune?

Shakira and Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of falsifying her tax reports.

Shakira is a sensation in recent days thanks to her global launch with Fuerza Regida. The single ‘El Jefe’ tells the story of employers’ mistreatment of their workers and is dedicated to Lili Melgar, the nanny who was fired by Gerard Piqué and did not receive her compensation.

Shakira is accused of fraud

However, Shakira is in trouble again for tax fraud in Spain. The Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against the Colombian artist, for his alleged involvement in a tax fraud of 6,686,502 euros.

It is not the first time that Shakira is accused of defrauding the Spanish state and falsifying tax reports. This second case is based on Shakira’s tax return for the year 2018 and covers the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) and the Wealth Tax (IP).

Shakira

Shakira, Colombian singer.

Photo:

EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

According to the information provided by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office, Shakira would have participated in a complex network of tax haven companies to avoid paying millionaire sums of money corresponding to taxes.

The Spanish justice system is investigating whether this scheme was designed with the purpose of evading their tax obligations in Spain and it was for this reason that the accusation was presented before the courts of Esplugues de Llobregat, in Barcelona.

Shakira at the VMA's

The Barranquilla woman stood out with her show at the VMA’s

The singer of hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ had already been investigated a few years ago for the same accusation and while she was married to former soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Spanish justice system opened a complaint for taxes from the years 2012 to 2014.

However, Shakira has maintained her innocence in all previous cases and has stated that she has always complied with her tax obligations in accordance with the law. According to what she revealed, Since 2011, it has paid more than 90 million euros to Spanish tax entities.

Shakira

Shakira, Colombian singer.

Photo:

EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

SPORTS

