Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira, in Miami: who is the NBA star that is linked to the singer?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira, in Miami: who is the NBA star that is linked to the singer?


close

AUTOPLAY

What has happened to Shakira’s love life?What has happened to Shakira’s love life?

The American press echoes rumors arising from videos in the basketball stadium.

Shakira takes a new look in Miami. The singer from Barranquilla, separated from the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué for more than 10 months, has enjoyed the last few weeks of tranquility in the United States, after a lot of tension in Barcelona.

The Colombian artist, dedicated to her children and her musical project, has taken advantage of the appreciation they have for her in Miami to be able to walk with the calm that perhaps she no longer had in Spain.

See also  Memorial Lippi, from Amelia to Ganz, all on the field to remember Claudio

Shakira has been seen at the Miami Grand Prix, in Formula 1, and in the games of the Miami Heat, in the NBA. And just as she was linked to the British pilot Lewis Hamilton at the time, now the North American press links her to a basketball star.

(It may interest you: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).

Shakira is linked to a famous basketball player

Shakira watching the Miami Heat.

Photo:

Shakira social networks

Shakira has been seen in the last games of the Miami Heat, who are just one game away from being champions of their conference and reaching the NBA Grand Final.

In fact, the Barranquillera has been seen as a ‘charm’ of the team. And maybe that’s why they link her to none other than Jimmy Butler, the new Heat player.

“Shakira’s continued visits to the Heat court could be due to her interest in the team’s star, with whom she has begun to follow each other on Instagram”reports ‘La Vanguardia’, citing ‘Marca’.

See also  "She acts as Shakira without being it": the reason why they criticize Piqué's girlfriend

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Miami #NBA #star #linked #singer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Congress of Peru approves motion to declare AMLO personan non grata

Congress of Peru approves motion to declare AMLO personan non grata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result