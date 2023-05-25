Shakira, in Miami: who is the NBA star that is linked to the singer?

Shakira takes a new look in Miami. The singer from Barranquilla, separated from the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué for more than 10 months, has enjoyed the last few weeks of tranquility in the United States, after a lot of tension in Barcelona.

The Colombian artist, dedicated to her children and her musical project, has taken advantage of the appreciation they have for her in Miami to be able to walk with the calm that perhaps she no longer had in Spain.

Shakira has been seen at the Miami Grand Prix, in Formula 1, and in the games of the Miami Heat, in the NBA. And just as she was linked to the British pilot Lewis Hamilton at the time, now the North American press links her to a basketball star.

(It may interest you: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).

Shakira is linked to a famous basketball player

Shakira watching the Miami Heat. Photo: Shakira social networks

Shakira has been seen in the last games of the Miami Heat, who are just one game away from being champions of their conference and reaching the NBA Grand Final.

In fact, the Barranquillera has been seen as a ‘charm’ of the team. And maybe that’s why they link her to none other than Jimmy Butler, the new Heat player.

“Shakira’s continued visits to the Heat court could be due to her interest in the team’s star, with whom she has begun to follow each other on Instagram”reports ‘La Vanguardia’, citing ‘Marca’.

More news

SPORTS