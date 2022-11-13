What do you feel like doing this time of year? Shakira? Vogue magazine asked him. “Slow down. Eat a lot. Celebrate life”, said the Colombian. The pop star has lived five more months than the media since she announced her separation from Gerard Piqué. “Barcelona loses the most mediatic couple that the city has ever known,” reported the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia days after the last agreement of the ex-partner was known. The singer’s move to Miami, along with her two children, closes her cycle in Spain, but supposes another panorama for her professional career. At her next appearance at the Qatar World Cup, the singer adds a contract with the Burberry brand of which she is now her image. The festive campaign was launched along with a video clip 24 hours after her meeting with the former soccer player.

“It is a celebration of the emotion to anticipate the preparations”, they have explained from the brand about the campaign entitled ‘The Night Before’. “It’s the ultimate setting for self-expression and having new takes on holiday traditions.” Shakira has told Vogue about her foray into fashion. “It is the first time that I have done a fashion campaign of this type and Burberry is a great icon,” he declared about the historic British firm that was founded in 1856 and that was recognized “as a royal supplier by Queen Elizabeth II.”

In parallel, the lawyer Pique He continued to give details of the agreement on the custody of the two children of Shakira and Piqué. “It has been very, very difficult to get here. As you know, we have been negotiating, fighting, battling for five months to draw up a 20-page agreement that both parties could sign,” explained Ramón Tamborero. “From the very beginning, he wanted to cut ties with Barcelona and move to Miami, the mecca of Latin music and where he owns a superb mansion. Predictably, the footballer was not willing to accept. She has emerged as the winner”, adds La Vanguardia.

With Shakira’s career developing full-time in the United States, the two put up for sale the 3,800-square-meter mansion in Spain that houses the singer’s recording studio. “It is where the Colombian has composed her latest works. Since that El Dorado that took her on tour around the world.

Included, in 2020, in the list of the 500 best albums in history made by Rolling Stone with Where are the thieves?, the expectation to see Shakira in a new World Cup goes beyond their media separation. In the absence of an official announcement, news has leaked that she will sing at the opening ceremony of Qatar 2022. On November 20 there will also be –according to the World Music Awards Twitter announcement– Dua Lipa, BTS, Black Eyed Peas and J. Balvin. The announcement was also commented on by the sports press. “Shakira will be part of the #Qatar2022 opening ceremony. It is impossible to forget that she starred in one of the best songs of the World Cups: ‘Waka Waka’, in South Africa 2010 ″, broadcast Varsky Sports.

This would be the fourth presentation of the barranquillera in a World Cup after Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. “She is one of the most listened to artists today,” adds Fox Sports. Vogue maintains that being the image of Burberry and opening a World Cup is only an anticipation of what is to come. “I am preparing to release a new album, which I am looking forward to sharing. I’ve been working on it for a while and I thought I’d run out of inspiration, but I still go into the studio very happy. I feel very prepared for 2023 and everything it wants to bring me.”