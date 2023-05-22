Shakira illuminates the NBA and is a charm for the Miami Heat, video

the colombian artist Shakira They did not want to lose the third game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Colombian, who these days is once again a sensation due to her latest success‘Acrostic’had a new appearance in public.

She herself published a short clip on her social networks announcing that she was present at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.



Shakira witnessed this Sunday night the third game that Miami beat the Celtics 128-102.



The clip was accompanied by a phrase that brings to light his fanaticism for the Miami team. “Let’s go Heat!” he wrote.

​

The Heat came into the game ahead in the series by 2-0, after obtaining two victories of 123-116 and a 105-111 visit over the Celtics.

Shakira, in the NBA

SPORTS

