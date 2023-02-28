The singer Shakira broke her silence and spoke about her controversial separation from Gerard Piqué in an exclusive interview with the Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo.

Shakira told everything. After the resounding success that her songs have achieved, in which she refers to her controversial separation from Gerard Piqué, the singer gave an open-hearted interview with the Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, where she told how she faced this difficult episode of her life. . Although the Colombian has already turned the page, as she assures her in her most recent hit with Karol G, she made a series of confessions and regretted that one of her greatest dreams has not been achieved.

Shakira dreamed of the ideal home and regrets that it has not been fulfilled

During the conversation, Shakira assured that this unpleasant experience has marked a before and after in her life. She now considers herself an independent and strong woman, despite the fact that in the past she believed that she needed a man by her side to raise a family, as she always wanted.

“I bought that story, that a woman needs a man to complete herself and a family. I had that dream of having a family, that the children had a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams come true, but life finds a way to make it up to you, and I think it has done so with me in spades,” she said.

Shakira is empowered and assures that she came out stronger after her disappointment in love

Likewise, the woman from Barranquilla revealed that, although at first finding out about her partner’s infidelity was a very hard blow that she had to face, now she finds herself with a different attitude.

“I have always been quite dependent on men. I have been in love with love and I think I have managed to understand it from another perspective. I am enough for myself today, that when a woman has to face the onslaught of life, you come out stronger. It is because you have learned to know your weaknesses, your vulnerability, to express what you feel, that pain. They say that the opposite of depression is the expression,” she explained.

Shakira used music as catharsis

As is known, throughout these months, Shakira has released songs inspired by her painful separation, which have become a musical boom. For this reason, the singer assured in the interview that music served her as therapy to overcome this episode in her life.

“I have used my music as a catharsis. My songs are the best therapy, they are more effective than a visit to the psychologist, ”she indicated. “I entered the studio in one way and left in another, and it is one of the things that I am most grateful to Biza: that he has given me that space to vent. It was necessary for my healing. I think I would be in a very different place if I hadn’t had that song,” added the “TQG” singer.