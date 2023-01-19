He keeps breaking it! The successes for Shakira they don’t stop and they have made it clear with their most recent release in collaboration with Bizarrap. The famous “Music Session #53″ has positioned itself as one of the most listened to songs of recent times, reaching records that many other songs held for years. This, because the lyrics are full of hints to Gerard Piquéex-partner of the singer, and the young woman with whom Clara Chía Martí is currently dating.

Despite this, many wonder how much the interpreter of “Anthology” would be billing thanks to the popularity of her song. In the following note, we detail the earnings that she would be receiving.

How much money would Shakira be receiving for the Music Session with Bizarrap?

Even before the closing of this note, Shakira’s Music Session and bizarre has amassed a total of 138 million views and more than 43 million streams on Spotify.

According to information provided by La Sexta, the well-known Argentine DJ, who produced the most recent hit by the Colombian, almost a million euros would be obtained for the launch of this single that already resonates everywhere.

Shakira and Bizarrap break viewing record with their song

Since the official announcement of the collaboration, social networks exploded because of the bullshit that this topic promised against Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti. The expectation was so great that with only 11 hours since its premiere, the song already had more than 25 million views on YouTube.

However, that was not enough, since a short time later it was ranked among the 15 music videos with the most views in 24 hours, so that it later surpassed “Despacito”, a hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that had the position of video clip. in Spanish with greater reception from the public.

Complete lyrics of Shakira’s song

“Sorry, I already caught another plane, I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, I should have thrown that cat away a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew. And with you I won’t come back or cry to me or beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault, that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher. Women no longer cry, women invoice.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, clearly she is just like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

From love to hate there is a step, don’t come back here, listen to me. Zero rancor baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t even distinguish you. I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, go slow. A lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too.

Photos where they see me, here I feel like a hostage. For me all good. I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want bring her to come too.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, a wolf like me is not for guys like you, for guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”