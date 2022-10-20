They cheer her on! Shakira returns to monopolize hundreds of headlines with the recent premiere of his song with Ozuna, “Monotonía”, which would be inspired by his relationship with Gerard Piqué, as well as the controversial separation they had in June this year, due to rumors of an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer.

Given this, the paparazzi Jordi Marti approached the Colombian’s house to try to talk to her, without imagining that the athlete would be found waiting at the door. After that, he did not hesitate to ask him about the subject, but the player had an unusual reaction.

What did Gerard Pique say?

“Amor y fuego” communicated live with Jordi Marti to find out a little about the recent activities that the Colombian has carried out prior to its expected launch. After that, the journalist revealed that he had a sudden encounter with Gerard Piqué when going to Shakira’s house.

“When you had him in front and you ask him the question, what was his reaction at that moment, what did he tell you? What face did he make?” Rodrigo González asked very curious when he heard the news.

“Gerard’s face was terribly angry because, of course, I was asking him about the lyrics. It is that the letter goes by Gerard, it is very clear “ commented the international communicator.

Shakira appreciates the support of the public

Through social networks, Shakira She spoke minutes after the release of her song “Monotonía” and thanked those who have supported her since she announced that she would premiere a new song in collaboration with Ozuna.

“Thank you Ozu and all of you for the support and love you have given me from the shooting to the release of this song! Hope you like” was the brief description that he added in the post he made on Instagram.