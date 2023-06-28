During an interview for ‘People‘, Shakira finally broke the silence and spoke like never before about coping with his separation with Gerard Piqué a year ago for the infidelity with Clara Chia.

“I have been through denial, anger, pain, acceptance, grief, hope, disappointment, hope again, illusion. So many emotions and feelings that at times seemed to be found, it seemed that they could not coexist at the same time within me, which I have only been able to unravel through my songs”.

And it is that the Colombian singer recounts that it was very hard to find out that her partner betrayed her while she was facing the terrible health of her father: “my mother has always been my accomplice and my father my best friend. She went to Barcelona to comfort me when she was consumed with sadness for my separation and while there at the first communion in Milan he was seriously injured in an accident. Everything came together, my home was falling apart.

In addition, he revealed that he found out about the infidelity of Gerard Piqué through the media while facing the fear that something might happen to her father, Mr. William Mebarak.

“I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in ICU. I thought he wouldn’t survive that long. I saw as my dreams the man I have loved the most in my life, my father left me when I needed him the most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much. His recovery has been very hard and slow.”

The interpreter of ‘she-wolf‘ He took the opportunity to argue that his parents have been a great example and that he would have loved to achieve the same as both, but he hopes that his children can live their dream.

“They have both been a reflection of that dream that I could not fulfill but that hopefully means a model for my children of love, patience in relationships, absolute dedication and desire to live.

“I dream of seeing that my children will overcome all the attacks of life, that the pain they have unfairly faced will only make them more compassionate and empathetic, stronger and nobler, that they can become free but good men. Happy, but careful with the others”.

