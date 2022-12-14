Calm days have been lived in recent times regarding the issue of Gerard Piqué, Shakira and Clara Chia Marti, but a video has been leaked that has sparked controversy in Spain.

The official separation of the couple was announced last June and since then the information about the two has not stopped. The ex-soccer player is followed by journalists looking for new images with his girlfriend, while others follow Shakira.

The last thing that had been known is that Piqué and Clara Chía are not well, that their relationship is in crisis, as this was evidenced on the couple’s last trip to Prague.

It is known about Shakira that after the agreement with Piqué for the custody of their children, Sasha and Milan, He prepares his trip to go live with them in Miami, United States.

The proof

However, a video was released in which Chía Marti was allegedly at Shakira and Piqué’s house last year.

Said ‘clip’ was released on the Spanish program ‘Socialite’ and it is noted that it was in a ‘live’ that the ex-defender of the club Barcelona did with the ‘youtuber’ Ibai Llanos, on August 15, 2021.

The strange thing is that at that time Piqué and Shakira were a couple, they lived in the same house in the video, so the media confirm that the relationship was not going well and there was already a third person.

Jordi Marti, The journalist who has followed Shakira’s career and who works for the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, asked Shakira at the Barcelona airport about the video.

“Shakira: are you aware of the images that have come out on August 15, 2021?” Martin asked the singer.

Shakira did not react to the sea of ​​questions. She only gave herself to her followers, who asked her for photos and autographs, but she did not refer to that topic.

Shakira Shakira and Pique

