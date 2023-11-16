Shakira faces one of the most complicated moments of her life, since she returned to Spain to face the trial that Tax authorities of said country filed charges against him for allegedly having committed tax fraud for the sum of 14.5 million euros. The hearing of the case will be held in Barcelona and the famous singer would receive the support of her ex-partner Antonio de la Rúa. In this note we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: “I thought I was more fragile than I am”

Why will Antonio de la Rúa appear in Shakira’s life?

According to the media El Confidencial, the Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa He will be one of the witnesses that Shakira herself would have summoned for the start of the hearings in the Barcelona courts, which will take place from Monday, November 20 to Thursday, December 14.

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa. Photo: Vanitatis

After the Spanish Treasury accused her of alleged tax evasion, the Colombian interpreter would run the risk of serving prison terms of up to 8 years. For this reason, the artist decided to call several acquaintances to testify and corroborate her defense against justice, among them, workers who cared for her during her residence in the country, even important people such as the CEO of Sony Musicin Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira returned to Spain for a DELICATE reason that could send her to PRISON for more than 8 years

Why could Shakira go to jail?

The musical star was accused by the Spanish Treasury of committing 6 crimes against the institution, based on alleged tax fraud, which occurred between 2012 and 2014, for the sum of 14.5 million euros. All of this contemplates that Shakira he would not have paid income and wealth taxes.

The singer’s defense states that she has “no outstanding debt with the Treasury.” Furthermore, Shakira herself considers that the case means an “attack on her rights”, since she maintains that she did not reside in the country during the time that appears in the complaint of the Spanish institution and that she had an adequate conduct as a person and taxpayer.