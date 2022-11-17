Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira: her environment confirms that she will not be at the opening of Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0

close


close

Shakira

Shakira, at a press conference.

Shakira, at a press conference.

News agency announces the decision of the Colombian artist.

Colombian singer Shakira has reported this Thursday that it will finally not participate in the Soccer World Cup in Qataras reported to EFE by sources close to him.

“The information published so far about his participation and his subsequent cancellation have been based on rumors and unofficial information,” the same sources have indicated.

See also  This is how João Gomes plays, the Brazilian defensive midfielder who wants Real Madrid

EL TIEMPO has consulted with the artist’s press sources, but they have not provided an answer so far.

The singer, in fact, had never confirmed her participation in the tournament as an artist nor had she announced any song for it, contrary to what happened with her famous “waka waka” at the World Cup in South Africa, in 2010.

new negative

Shakira: dazzling in a new campaign for fashion house Burberry.

Photo:

Instagram: Shakira and Burberry

With her refusal, the Colombian artist joins other illustrious performers of music, such as Rod Stewart or Dua Lipa, who have also refused to collaborate with Qatar.

Shakira has been linked to soccer events for years and her music has sounded at three World Cups, including the World Cup in South Africa that the Spanish team won.

It was in that country where, precisely, she met the man who has been her partner and the father of her two children for twelve years, the Catalan footballer Gerard Piquéuntil the middle of this year, when they announced their separation.

His last appearance in a World Cup was in Brazil 2014with the song Dare La La La, at the closing ceremony, where he made thousands of fans dance along with Brazilian singer-songwriter Carlinhos Brown at the Maracanã stadium.

See also  Millionaires cloud over and postpone classification: defeat against La Equidad

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #environment #confirms #opening #Qatar

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

No quarantine obligation - do I still have to go to the PCR test?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.