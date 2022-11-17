Shakira: her environment confirms that she will not be at the opening of Qatar 2022

Colombian singer Shakira has reported this Thursday that it will finally not participate in the Soccer World Cup in Qataras reported to EFE by sources close to him.

“The information published so far about his participation and his subsequent cancellation have been based on rumors and unofficial information,” the same sources have indicated.

EL TIEMPO has consulted with the artist’s press sources, but they have not provided an answer so far.

The singer, in fact, had never confirmed her participation in the tournament as an artist nor had she announced any song for it, contrary to what happened with her famous “waka waka” at the World Cup in South Africa, in 2010.

With her refusal, the Colombian artist joins other illustrious performers of music, such as Rod Stewart or Dua Lipa, who have also refused to collaborate with Qatar.

Shakira has been linked to soccer events for years and her music has sounded at three World Cups, including the World Cup in South Africa that the Spanish team won.

It was in that country where, precisely, she met the man who has been her partner and the father of her two children for twelve years, the Catalan footballer Gerard Piquéuntil the middle of this year, when they announced their separation.

His last appearance in a World Cup was in Brazil 2014with the song Dare La La La, at the closing ceremony, where he made thousands of fans dance along with Brazilian singer-songwriter Carlinhos Brown at the Maracanã stadium.

