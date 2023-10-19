Gerard Piqué continues to be the focus of attention of the Spanish press, after its turbulent love breakup with Colombian singer Shakirawho decided to relaunch his artistic career in Miami.

It may be of interest to you: Children of Shakira and Piqué left school in Miami: this is the strong situation

While the Colombian produces global hits like ‘El Jefe’, ‘TQM’ or ‘Music Sessions #53’, The Spanish businessman lives his love affair with Clara Chía, with whom he would have cheated on Shakira.

Although celebrities try to have a private relationship and out of the spotlight of the press, they remain in the public eye and every detail of their lives comes to light.

We recommend you read: Piqué and Clara Chía, tired of Shakira: drastic decision to not remember her at the party

With some attitudes, Clara Chía implies her lack of interest in Gerard Piqué. Photo: Taken from Instagram: Clara Chía Official FP

Marriage of Piqué and Clara Chía?

In recent days, there has been talk about how the courtship between the 36-year-old former player and the 24-year-old girl is going. According to the information coming from Catalonia, Clara Chía has considered the idea of ​​starting a formal life with Piqué and is thinking about getting married.

​

The Spanish media affirmed that it is an idea that is circulating in the couple’s circle and that it was revealed by a person very close to the circle of Piqué and Clara Chía.

​

Furthermore, it was known that Piqué would be having a healthier love relationship with Clara Chía, compared to the one he had with Shakira, with whom he had not had a good relationship in the last few months living together.

Milan and Sasha take Clara Chía out of Gerard Piqué’s house and she must live with her parents See also Nacional vs Águilas Doradas: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast Photo: Europa Press video screenshot

They deny the rumors of crisis between Piqué and Clara Chía

They live together practically every day, the relationship continues like wind in the sails

Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, program hosts The Mamarazzis, They revealed that there are no infidelities, as was discussed in recent days about the Spanish couple, and gave details of the alleged crisis that Piqué and Clara Chía would have gone through.

The hosts denied all the gossip about the couple and pointed out that yes they have distanced themselves in recent times, but it’s all due to the work commitments they both have.

“They live together practically every day, the relationship continues, like from strength to strength,” explained one of the aforementioned journalists.

Read here: Shakira suffers: her brother ‘lowers his head’ to Gerard Piqué, he made a harsh request

And he added: “We take this opportunity to deny that there is a crisis in the relationship between Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, there is absolutely nothing of a crisis. It is true that for a few days they have lived apart, but not because there was bad vibes, but because of the professional agenda of the two”.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. See also Piqué, cornered: Shakira's 'hint' that puts him in the eye of the hurricane Photo: Video screenshots of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press

He is preparing a trip to cross the pond, because the Kings and the Queens League are leaving Spain and arriving in Latin America

Furthermore, they stated that due to Piqué’s personal issues with the Kings League, the two have had to distance themselves a bit: “Especially from him, because he is preparing a trip to cross the pond, because the Kings and the Queens League are leaving Spain and arrive in Latin America.”

Of course, love would be more alive than ever on the part of the two Spaniards. In fact, It is believed that Clara Chía is the most in love in the relationship, recognized a person very close to the young Spanish woman.

“What’s more, she, to those closest to her, talks about Gerard as the man of her life… She is convinced that it is a relationship that can against all odds“explained the presenter.

Although he ventured to make a comment about Clara Chía, which left several people on the set out of place: “Poor… The thing is that we don’t believe it. I think he is too young to venture so much.“, he claimed..

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía (left). Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Shakira’s YouTube

Piqué and Clara Chía partying

Last weekend it was learned that Piqué and Clara Chía had a night of partying in Malaga along with several friends and relatives in a renowned establishment in the city.

According to the accounts of some witnesses, The couple arrived around midnight on Saturday to celebrate the success of the Kings League final.

Read here: Shakira in Barranquilla: the singer celebrated her brother Tonino Mebarak’s birthday

In addition, it was learned that Piqué and Clara Chía showed all their love in the renowned venue and decided to avoid the people around them to enjoy a night of partying, music and alcohol.

Of course, the couple was calm the entire evening, since some witnesses revealed that on the site they banned any Shakira song: “The DJ told me that it was forbidden to play Colombian songs,” said a witness at the party.

More news in EL TIEMPO