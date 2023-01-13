recently the singer Shakira has become a worldwide trend, since it released its music video of sessions of bizarre, in which you see an interpretation with many user-generated memes. And something that until now was unknown to some is his foray into video games, with a title that was released many years ago.

The game in question was named after Love Rocks, same that was developed neither more nor less than by the creators of angry Birdswith a mechanic similar to that of titles such as bejeweled either Candy Crush. This focused on the career of the Colombian artist, but that was not enough and it went completely unnoticed, so it can no longer be downloaded from app stores.

Here is a video rescued from networks on how it worked:

It is worth mentioning that the singer herself at the time was constantly promoting her game, either through social networks such as Twitter or even in Youtube with small spots as advertising. But as already mentioned, it was so similar to Candy Crushthat users preferred to continue getting their score in the title of KING.

For now, it is not possible to legally play this application.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: TV star games are not usually of great quality, since also public figures like Paris Hilton tried it and it didn’t work at all. That same thing happened with the games of the twins Mary Kate and Ashley, sisters of the actress who plays Wanda in the MCU.