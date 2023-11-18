Shakira goes to trial for tax fraud, in danger of going to prison: Will Piqué be a witness?

The Court of Barcelona, ​​northeastern Spain, seat the Colombian singer on the bench from next Monday Shakira, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years and two months in prison for defrauding the Treasury of 14.5 million between 2012 and 2014, with the door still open to a last-minute pact.

In twelve sessions, for which 117 witnesses are scheduled to parade, in addition to experts and inspectors from the Tax Agency, the court must resolve whether, as the Prosecutor’s Office maintains, the artist pretended to have tax residence in the Bahamas to circumvent her obligation to pay taxes to the Spanish Treasury.

This is not the only judicial front that the singer has open for alleged tax evasion: another court of Barcelona It has been investigated since last July following another complaint from the Prosecutor’s Officewhich accuses her of defrauding more than six million in income tax (IRPF) and wealth tax for 2018, using a corporate network based in tax havens.

Colombian singer Shakira during her performance at the annual Latin Grammy gala. See also Piqué, naked: this is how the cries of 'Shakira!' affected him, according to Alba

This new criminal case could encourage an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, which the artist already rejected in July 2022, when after maintaining several contacts with the public ministry, she discarded their offer – which sought to reduce the sentence in exchange for Shakira acknowledging the crime – and risk it at trial.

Until the last minute, the possibility of an agreement between the singer and the Prosecutor’s Office and the Tax Agency – a private accusation – remains on the table to reduce a possible sentence, despite the harsh statement with which Shakira rejected the pact, in it He proclaimed himself a victim of the Treasury’s “persecution” and “intransigence” of the public ministry.

The Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office, In addition to eight years and two months in prison, he requests a fine of 23.8 million for the artist for six crimes against the public treasury that, individually, do not exceed two years in prison, which opens the door for, in In case of conviction, the court suspends his entry into prison.