The recent outings between the Colombian Shakira and the Formula 1 driver lewis hamiltoncaptured in a restaurant and on a yacht, have given rise to a lot of topics in the international media and on social networks.

Shakira shared some moments of the F1 race in Miami with actor Tom Cruise. But then, the night after the race, she was seen in a restaurant in that city near one of the most important drivers in F1 history, the Englishman Lewis Hamilton.

However, this Wednesday other images were revealed in which the Barranquillera and the British are seen together again. This time, the meeting point was a yacht, and there you can see both the singer and the pilot on board the boat, in the company of other people.

Piqué and Hamilton, old friends?

And while talking about Shakira and Hamilton, Gerard Piqué enters the scene, as expected, who is now the victim of all kinds of ridicule and comparisons.

In the midst of this storm of comments on social networks, the old friendship they have or had was revived Lewis and Gerardand that has nothing to do with Shakira, but as sportsmen.

It was in 2018 when the two had a meeting, and at that time, the Spaniard shared images on Instagram showing his admiration for the pilot. “Had a great time with @lewishamilton @f1 @mercedesamgf1Gerard wrote.

Piqué even posed that day with his children sasha and milan next to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The pilot was not far behind and shared a photo in which he wrote “with a great footballer @3gerardpique”.

