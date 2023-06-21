Shakira and Gerard Piqué do not come out of the controversy. A little over a year after the announcement of their separation, the singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan player seem to be at the same point of tension at the beginning of the avalanche of their breakup. Or at least that’s how they make it out.

This Wednesday, after the images of Gerard Piqué taking his two children, Milan and Sasha, to Miami became a trend, it became known that drama and suspense now reign between the former couple.

According to the main entertainment portals in Spain, Shakira gave a resounding ‘No’ to Piqué’s last request. And the decision left him in a very bad position in front of his children.

Piqué, very badly standing in front of his children by Shakira’s decision

Upon arrival in Miami, Gerard Piqué decided to confront the ‘paparazzi’ who were waiting for his arrival.



The reason for which the former defender, accustomed to keeping silence, spoke had to do with his children.

“Come on, a little respect for the children, please”Piqué said, seeing that the cameras practically pounced on the minors.

“That’s it, please,” he insisted.

They recruit #Pique Arriving in Miami with her children. The former soccer player left the airport accompanied by Milan and Sasha, despite the fact that some thought that he would keep the children in Spain for a couple of days longer than agreed. 👆 pic.twitter.com/7mU2patXdb —Informed (@informed_ec) June 20, 2023

After the incident, the tabloids assure that Shakira gave Piqué a resounding ‘No’ about his request that the minors be at Marc’s birthdaythe brother of the former Barcelona player.

Apparently, according to what they say, Gerard Piqué would have asked him to leave the children for a while longer, that even he would bring them back, but the hand did not budge. That situation would called into question the authority of the former player over his childrenaccording to the Iberian media.

Marc Piqué’s marriage would be scheduled for this weekend, as reported by ‘Telecinco’, from Spain.

