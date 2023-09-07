When there is less than a month to go Shakira is one of the attractions of the Latin Music Week organized by Billboard, the artist dared to reveal a secret.

The Colombian will be in that week that will take place from October 2 to 6 in Miami Beach, in South Florida.

The revelation

that lives in Miami, United States, It has been important because it confirms his Latin roots and is close to his parents who live in Barranquilla, and therein lies the key.

It is already known that a Cuban seer reported that the singer plans to get pregnant, that her dream is to have a girl, something she could not achieve while she was with Piqué.

And everything indicates that it will be true, that milan and sasha her children will have a sister, a woman, as she always dreamed of, even before having the relationship with the ex-central of the Barcelona.

El Nacional de Catalunya spoke about the issue and warned that the singer will follow in the footsteps of Ana Obregon, who became a mother again on March 20 through surrogacy.

Shakira will fulfill her desire to be the mother of a girl, something that she wanted to fulfill, but that until now had not happened.

The love of his life

The relationship with Piqué is on good terms, although that is what it seems, since the agreements with the issue of children have been fulfilledSasha and Milanbut there are more things.

Now, the former Barcelona defender is the ‘victim of another attack’, if that’s how it can be said.

During the time they were together, Shakira never revealed who the love of her life was, and she waited all this time to say it.

“He has not had any qualms about admitting that his father, william mbarak, has been the true love of his life. Not even the Argentine businessman Antonio de la Rua (with whom he spent more than a decade), nor the former FC Barcelona soccer player, with whom he has had a 12-year relationship. Shakira is very clear about it,” says the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

and added: “Happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life! ❤️”, the singer of ‘Monotonía’ wrote on her Instagram account along with this black and white photograph with her father.

