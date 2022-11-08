Colombian singer Shakira has received sole custody of her two sons, born to soccer player Gerard Pique. This was reported on November 8 by the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The star of the world stage will be able to live with Milan and Sasha in Miami, USA. In this case, the father will be able to visit the children at any time.

According to the publication, the negotiations of the lawyers of the former spouses were conducted on November 7 for more than 13 hours. Shakira insisted that children should not live in Barcelona, ​​since their every step always becomes known to the press, and the attention of journalists to them is too annoying. Piqué agreed that it would be better for his sons to live in the USA.

Shakira and her children will be able to leave Spain in a couple of months, after Christmas.

The 45-year-old singer and 35-year-old Gerard Pique met shortly before the World Cup, held in South Africa in the summer of 2010.

The couple announced their breakup in the summer of 2021. Piqué continued his career at Barcelona, ​​while Shakira spent most of her time in Miami.

As Spanish media reported in the summer of 2022, Shakira broke up with the football player because of his betrayals. Recently, the player often visited nightclubs, leaving them early in the morning.