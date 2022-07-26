The media continues to follow in the footsteps of Shakira and Gerard Pique, after speculation at the beginning of June about a possible infidelity on the part of the footballer. According to a Spanish source, both protagonists would be planning to travel to the Bahamas to vacation with their children. The question that all his followers ask is: did they reconcile?

As is known, Shakira and Piqué were separated for several weeks and it is even known that the athlete was residing in his single apartment, located in Barcelona. This situation would affect his descendants emotionally, since the media did not stop speculating about the reasons for the problems between the famous.

What is said about Shakira and Gerard Piqué?

The Spanish media Chismes no like explained that the soccer player and the Colombian singer would have previously agreed to meet in the United States, this August 4, with the aim of completing the legal matter regarding the possession of their minor descendants.

Now, Gossip no like expressed that the family could get together to enjoy a “mini-vacation” in the Bahamas with a goal. “There is no reconciliation. It is the madness of parents who want their children not to realize that they are separating. They are going on vacation to the Bahamas. They are going to play falsehood and hypocrisy because later they have to go to Barcelona to separate the assets for the good of the children”, explained one of the drivers.

Piqué would have rejected a millionaire offer for his children

On Friday, July 8, Gossip did not like that Shakira proposed to Gerard Piqué to give him a large amount of money so that he agrees to give him full custody of his minor children. However, the player would have rejected her.

The parents of both want a reconciliation

‘Gossip no like’ also shared that the parents of Shakira and Gerard Piqué are looking for both to reconcile, this after they refused to meet the athlete’s new girlfriend: “They told him not even to introduce the girl to them ”. “The mission that parents have is for both to be together again. They are sharing information to try to unite their children, for the good of their little grandchildren Milan and Sasha, “said the media.