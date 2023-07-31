Shakira: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía veto her, incredible request in disco

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.
Screenshot Tiktok, Agency
Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.
The couple made this decision after the party over the weekend.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martithe couple most followed by the media in Spain, is once again the protagonist of show business shows in that country and through the ‘fault’ of the same person: Shakira.
Both attended a party in a nightclub and not only did people begin to chant the name of the Colombian singer, but songs from the Barranquillera were heard.
They don’t want a trace of her
Immediately, because the reaction of the ex-defense of the Barcelona and his partner did not wait and, of course, the public that frequents the site talked about it.
At the exclusive party venue in Barcelona, Piqué and Chía enjoyed it, but they did not stop feeling bad when the songs of the ex-soccer player’s ‘ex’ were heard.
El Nacional de Catalunya pointed out that when they arrived at the party at the nightclub Uniq in Andorra, both would have asked the owner and the DJ on duty not to play Shakira songs.
The outlet, which consulted several sources, assured that Piqué, Clara Chía, Carles Puyol and his wife Vanessa Lawrencewho accompanied them, did not hear the successes of the Colombian, so the pressure took effect.
