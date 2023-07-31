Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía veto her, incredible request in disco

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía veto her, incredible request in disco

Close


Close

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

Screenshot Tiktok, Agency

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

The couple made this decision after the party over the weekend.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martithe couple most followed by the media in Spain, is once again the protagonist of show business shows in that country and through the ‘fault’ of the same person: Shakira.

See also  When can Santiago Giménez debut with Feyenoord?

Both attended a party in a nightclub and not only did people begin to chant the name of the Colombian singer, but songs from the Barranquillera were heard.
(Shakira: Is Lewis Hamilton bored of her? The gesture that would show the opposite)Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, “in secret meetings”: they drop a “bombshell” about their relationship)

They don’t want a trace of her

Immediately, because the reaction of the ex-defense of the Barcelona and his partner did not wait and, of course, the public that frequents the site talked about it.

At the exclusive party venue in Barcelona, ​​Piqué and Chía enjoyed it, but they did not stop feeling bad when the songs of the ex-soccer player’s ‘ex’ were heard.

El Nacional de Catalunya pointed out that when they arrived at the party at the nightclub Uniq in Andorra, both would have asked the owner and the DJ on duty not to play Shakira songs.

The outlet, which consulted several sources, assured that Piqué, Clara Chía, Carles Puyol and his wife Vanessa Lawrencewho accompanied them, did not hear the successes of the Colombian, so the pressure took effect.
(James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and unleashes madness: warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video)

See also  Ibra says goodbye: "The time has come to say goodbye to football"

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Gerard #Piqué #Clara #Chía #veto #incredible #request #disco

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result