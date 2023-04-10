Gerard Piqué and Shakira started 2023 with the same controversies as in 2022. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla have not stopped making headlines in the tabloids due to the details that are known every day about their intricate separation, after a twelve-year relationship.

In recent days, the greatest echo has been caused by an incredible rumor that ensures that Clara Chía, Piqué’s new girlfriend, kept a relationship with the Manchester City coach, also Catalan Pep Guardiola.

Apart from this information, which seems to be a hoax, the truth is that Shakira and her children are no longer in Barcelona. Therefore, those in charge of covering her situation focus on the details surrounding the ‘new life’ that the singer hopes to have in her new place of residence.

Under this scenario, information of impact for those interested was known: Clara Chía’s relationship with Piqué’s children. This, because as the Spanish portal ‘OKDiario’ assures, “Not everything is what it seems” and “Shakira gave orders”.

(It may interest you: Guardiola is not the only one: another DT appears in the chaos of Shakira, Piqué and Clara Chía).

‘Shakira gave orders’

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: TikTok Elbarrioklk, YouTube Shakira

According to the journalist Lorena Vázquez, one of the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ who broke the news of the separation, Piqué would not have included his new partner in the family environment with the minors.

“Clara is quite distant from her children. She knows the children in the work environment but has never been introduced as her father’s partner. At the moment she has not lived with the children on weekends or lived with them moments of leisure”assured Vásquez in one of his recent interventions.

In this sense, ‘OKDiario’ maintains that “not everything is what it seems”. In fact, the outlet says, the condition that Piqué would have to visit his children outside of Spain has to do with the absence of Clara Chía.

“The businessman cannot make the trip with Clara Chía because the young woman is not welcome. Shakira has given very specific orders so that she does not share leisure with her children“, assures the portal.

(Furthermore: Juan Pablo Montoya Shares His Truth: ‘I Wasn’t Enjoying Formula 1’)

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have referred to the situation of Milan and Sasha with Clara Chía.

More news

SPORTS