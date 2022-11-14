Several days have passed since the agreement reached by the Spanish footballer was known Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer Shakirabut intimacies of the agreement have been known, of the moments that were lived.

Piqué and Shakira issued a statement in which they warned of the agreement they reached and in which it was confirmed that the Barranquilla woman would go to live in Miami with his kids, Sasha and Milan.

Similarly, it was recorded that the former soccer player will have the opportunity to spend several days with them, in a friendly decision.

What was the cause of the upset?

It was also learned that after reaching a healthy agreement, both decided to sell the mansion they have in Barcelonein which they lived.

This house has a tennis court, a well-equipped gym, a recording studio and all the possible comforts.

While Piqué makes his life as a former player and already fully dedicated to his business, Shakira prepares his participation in the inauguration of the Qatar World Cupr, next Sunday.

The Spanish media have talked about those moments that were experienced when the child custody agreement was reached. They warn that Shakira was upset with Piqué.

The Other Chronicle of the newspaper El Mundo pointed out that the Colombian got angry with her ex-partner because of her new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The media tells that she was close to the negotiations, pending what they were talking about and that whenever she could, she contacted the soccer player so that he “give in on the demands and negotiate.”

The media source points out that the moments were very tense between the two, but that in the end everything went as scheduled.

“He did not stop calling and receiving calls from his girlfriend Clara Chía. Everything indicated that the young woman encouraged him to finally reach an agreement, although she had to give in, ”said the source.

