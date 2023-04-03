Gerard Piqué was left behind. This was implied by the Barranquilla singer Shakira this Sunday, when she left Barcelona with her two children, Sasha and Milán, after an extensive and intricate separation process with the former Barcelona player. And for those who had doubts, Shakira shared a heartfelt letter.

In the text, the artist opens up in channel, with beautiful words and one or the other taunts his ex-partner.

‘Friendship is longer than love’

He clearly made a play on words in the post.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” he said at the outset in a text shared on his social networks.

“Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness,” added Shakira.

“Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow”supplemented.

“Thanks to my Spanish fans, who have always supported me with their love and loyalty. For you, only see you later and, as my father used to say so many times, see you around the corners!”, he concluded.

The goodbye of Barcelona

The Barranquillera published her flight with an Instagram story.

As reported by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Gerard Piqué said goodbye to his children on Saturday afternoon.

Apparently, a friend of his went to pick them up at Shakira’s house. Then, he himself would have taken them for the last time to the home where they lived for more than a decade.

Already this Sunday, while some media review Piqué’s supposed anger at the game, Shakira left with the two minors for Miami.

In the middle of his way to the plane, the press recorded every detail. And Shakira, very kind, as she has always been with the media, said goodbye by blowing a kiss to the cameras.

“Very happy and with a smile on her face, she thanked the press for the words of affection towards her with a ‘thank you'”reports ‘CHANCE’ that they saw her.

